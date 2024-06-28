Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Rises By 181.7%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the May 31st total of 567,900 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SMX has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

