Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Expands By 200.0%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,856. Straumann has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

