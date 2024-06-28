Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Decreases By 44.3%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 524,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Stock Up 5.5 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 3,824,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

