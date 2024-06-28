Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Rises By 68.8%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tharimmune Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ THAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 58,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Tharimmune has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $163.09.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

