Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Declines By 75.3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ UCBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

