Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Grows By 80.1%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VersaBank Stock Performance
Shares of VBNK remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Friday. 2,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.75. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.19.
VersaBank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.