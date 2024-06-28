Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Grows By 80.1%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Friday. 2,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.75. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VersaBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VersaBank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at $9,136,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

