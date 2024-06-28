Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHPH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 53,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

