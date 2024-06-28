Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SIEGY stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. 112,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

