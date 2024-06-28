Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 1,087.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SGAPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.98.
About Singapore Telecommunications
