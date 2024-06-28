Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 1,087.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGAPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.98.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

