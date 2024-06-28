Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Biopharmaceutical
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.