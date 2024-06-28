Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 524,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 535,486 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.