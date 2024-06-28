Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Down to $69.84

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.84, but opened at $67.00. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 224,140 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

