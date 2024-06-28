Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skeena Resources traded as high as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 291678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.67.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$682.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.06.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

