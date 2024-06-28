Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of Reduce.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.26 million during the quarter.

