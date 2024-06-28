Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

RNSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2329 per share. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

