Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart for Life Price Performance
SMFL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 209,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $325,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Smart for Life has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $53.91.
