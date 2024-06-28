Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMFL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 209,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $325,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Smart for Life has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

