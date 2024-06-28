Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.96. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 23,057 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

