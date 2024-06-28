Smooth Love Potion Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.57 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $123.57 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,368,964,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,368,969,042 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

