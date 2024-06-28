Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of C$21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

