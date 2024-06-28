Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.03.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $133.86 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

