Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.03.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $133.86 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

