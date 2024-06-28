Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 1.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.73 and last traded at $135.48. Approximately 1,440,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,584,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

