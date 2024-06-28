Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.4 %

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 522,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

