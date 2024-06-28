SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 5,320,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 47,782,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

