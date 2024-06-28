Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Trading Up 9.2 %

SLDPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Solid Power has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

