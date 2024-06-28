Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Solventum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SOLV opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79. Solventum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.