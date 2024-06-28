SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.32. 1,965,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

