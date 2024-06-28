SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 354,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,249. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.