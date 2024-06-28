SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.05

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 62161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

