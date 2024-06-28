Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

