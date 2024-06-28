Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

