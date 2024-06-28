STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Lessened by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 105.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 230,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after acquiring an additional 420,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.99. 62,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,688. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.