Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 3,064,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,320,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,975,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,617,618.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

