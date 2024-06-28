Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 1.5%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.61 and last traded at $78.08. 2,455,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,361,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.