STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 8,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,171. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

