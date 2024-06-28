Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $163.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,484 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,602 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

