Stifel Nicolaus Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$13.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00. In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,405.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

