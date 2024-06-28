Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 28th (ARDX, BUSE, CBRL, COLB, DY, GOOD, ITRI, LEG, LOGI, MMI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 28th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

