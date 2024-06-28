Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,973. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
