StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

