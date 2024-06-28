StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
