StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.08.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
