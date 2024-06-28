StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

