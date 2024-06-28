StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Issuer Direct stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
