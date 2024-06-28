StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $133,743.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 658,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $133,743.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 102,060 shares of company stock worth $987,191. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

