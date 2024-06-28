Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.8% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $129.79. 11,923,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

