Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.00. 66,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $218.08.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

