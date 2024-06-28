Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.24. 348,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,953. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

