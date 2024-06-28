Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.25.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.61. 87,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,639. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $446.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

