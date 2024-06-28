STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0424 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. STP has a market capitalization of $82.38 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0425872 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,579,258.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

