STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 240.0% in June

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
SSKN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
