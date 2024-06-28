STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 240.0% in June

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

SSKN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,930,693 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.