Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,964,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after buying an additional 413,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,046,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 60,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,587. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

