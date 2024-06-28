Sunburst Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 457,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.