Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,312,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

